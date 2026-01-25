DIAL Equips Delhi Traffic Police with Safety Gear

In a significant boost to road safety, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has supplied crucial safety gear to Delhi's traffic police officers. Reflective jackets and UV-protected sunglasses were distributed as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative.

The distribution program took place on January 22 at the New Udan Bhawan Auditorium within Indira Gandhi International Airport. Each traffic officer received 300 pieces of this essential gear to assist them during field deployments, improving their visibility during adverse conditions.

This initiative not only aims to enhance the safety of the officers but also ensures more effective management of vehicular movement, crucial during peak hours and emergencies.

