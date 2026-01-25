Left Menu

DIAL Equips Delhi Traffic Police with Safety Gear

The Delhi International Airport Limited has provided reflective jackets and UV-protected sunglasses to Delhi traffic police as a corporate social responsibility initiative, enhancing their safety during fieldwork. The event took place at Indira Gandhi International Airport, supplying 300 sets of gear to improve visibility and effectiveness in managing traffic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 15:39 IST
DIAL Equips Delhi Traffic Police with Safety Gear
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost to road safety, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has supplied crucial safety gear to Delhi's traffic police officers. Reflective jackets and UV-protected sunglasses were distributed as part of a corporate social responsibility initiative.

The distribution program took place on January 22 at the New Udan Bhawan Auditorium within Indira Gandhi International Airport. Each traffic officer received 300 pieces of this essential gear to assist them during field deployments, improving their visibility during adverse conditions.

This initiative not only aims to enhance the safety of the officers but also ensures more effective management of vehicular movement, crucial during peak hours and emergencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026