Left Menu

Foundation Stone to Be Laid for Tamil Nadu's First Super-Speciality Children's Hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is set to lay the foundation stone for a world-class super-speciality children's hospital and research center at the King Institute's campus in Guindy. Set to cost Rs 417.07 crore, the facility will house several specialized departments and aim for completion in 18 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:37 IST
Foundation Stone to Be Laid for Tamil Nadu's First Super-Speciality Children's Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is poised to initiate the construction of a pioneering super-speciality children's hospital in the state. The project, valued at Rs 417.07 crore, will be located within the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research's campus in Guindy, marking a significant step in enhancing the state's healthcare offerings.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian highlighted the government's dedication to upgrading medical infrastructure across Tamil Nadu. The new children's hospital will feature modern amenities, equipped with six floors in the main hospital building and an adjacent five-story hostel. The facility will include numerous specialized departments, such as cardiology, neurology, and emergency services.

The construction is expected to be complete within 18 months, with a similar initiative— a 253-bed hospital in Vellore district—slated for inauguration on January 26. This expansion forms part of a broader effort to enhance health services state-wide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026