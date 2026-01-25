Foundation Stone to Be Laid for Tamil Nadu's First Super-Speciality Children's Hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is poised to initiate the construction of a pioneering super-speciality children's hospital in the state. The project, valued at Rs 417.07 crore, will be located within the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research's campus in Guindy, marking a significant step in enhancing the state's healthcare offerings.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian highlighted the government's dedication to upgrading medical infrastructure across Tamil Nadu. The new children's hospital will feature modern amenities, equipped with six floors in the main hospital building and an adjacent five-story hostel. The facility will include numerous specialized departments, such as cardiology, neurology, and emergency services.

The construction is expected to be complete within 18 months, with a similar initiative— a 253-bed hospital in Vellore district—slated for inauguration on January 26. This expansion forms part of a broader effort to enhance health services state-wide.

