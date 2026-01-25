Political Tensions Rise as Assam CM Targets 'Miyas' in Eviction Controversy

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has stated that only 'Miyas', or Bengali-speaking Muslims, are being evicted in the state, intensifying the political discourse surrounding eviction practices. Sarma criticized opposition parties, particularly the Congress, for what he describes as an appeasement strategy toward the community.

Sarma asserted that supposed reports about anti-encroachment campaigns in the Guwahati hills are baseless, attributing the rumors to media speculation. He emphasized that no evictions have been conducted in these areas under the decade-long BJP rule, and the focus is on granting land rights to residents without fees.

With Assam assembly elections approaching, Sarma accused Congress of being driven by a 'Miya agenda', citing a large number of Bengali-speaking Muslim applicants for party tickets. Additionally, he announced plans to disclose alleged links between Congress state president Gaurav Gogoi and Pakistan, a point of contention ahead of the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)