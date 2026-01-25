Left Menu

Foundation Stone Laid for Landmark Super-Speciality Children's Hospital in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will inaugurate a world-class super-speciality children's hospital, part of a significant healthcare upgrade costing Rs 417.07 crore. Located at King Institute's campus, the ultra-modern facility will include various specialized departments. Construction completion is anticipated within 18 months.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin will lay the foundation for a world-class super-speciality children's hospital, projected to cost Rs 417.07 crore. The initiative, announced last July, marks the first of its kind in the state, in the King Institute's Guindy campus, according to Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Aiming to elevate the state's healthcare standards, the facility will span 6.50 acres, featuring a six-floor hospital and a five-floor hostel block. It will house departments including emergency, cardiology, and neurology. The adjacent site hosts the already operational Kalaignar Centenary Super-Speciality Hospital.

The hospital's construction, overseen by the Public Works Department, is due in 18 months. Since taking office, the government has launched numerous healthcare facilities, with a 253-bed establishment in Gudiyatham set for inauguration on January 26 by Minister E V Velu and Ma Subramanian.

(With inputs from agencies.)

