Transfer of IS Detainees: Iraq’s Bold Stance Amid Regional Tensions

Iraq plans to prosecute transferred Islamic State militants from Syria, following a US-brokered deal. This move concerns the transfer of some 9,000 detainees due to political and security tensions in the region. The US began the prisoner transfer process, with 275 arriving in Iraq so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghdad | Updated: 25-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 17:38 IST
Baghdad has announced its intent to prosecute Islamic State militants transferred from Syrian prisons and camps under a deal facilitated by the United States. The transfer affects approximately 9,000 detainees, following the collapse of Kurdish control in northeastern Syria due to recent military offensives.

The handover has sparked concerns among Iraqi officials regarding the potential for escaped IS operatives to regroup and threaten national security along the Syria-Iraq border. To counter this, Baghdad has pledged to ensure that these prisoners will be investigated and tried in domestic courts.

The transfer process, currently facilitated by US military airlifts, sees the arrival of approximately 275 detainees in Iraq. Political conversations continue as Iraq's parliament discusses the security implications and regional response, with international stakeholders, including the US and Syrian authorities, supportive of these developments.

