Delhi Court Orders YouTube to Remove Defamatory Video Against Guruji Ka Ashram Trust
In a landmark decision, a Delhi court has ordered YouTube to take down a defamatory video against Guruji Ka Ashram Trust within two days. The video allegedly harmed the trust's reputation by using disparaging language. The court emphasized the necessity of protecting reputations from irreparable damage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:37 IST
A Delhi court has mandated YouTube to remove a video alleged to defame Guruji Ka Ashram Trust within 48 hours, citing potential irreparable damage to the trust's reputation.
District Judge Sachin Mittal issued an ex-parte ad-interim injunction, preventing the "Molitics" channel and others from circulating defamatory material about the trust, its founder, and followers.
The legal action, initiated by the trust, sought redress for a January 15, 2026 video titled "Jai Guruji' -- Fraud Baba by Neeraj Jha," which was deemed disparaging. Senior Partner Sandeep Kapur stressed the urgent need to halt such content.
