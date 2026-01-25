Delhi Court Orders YouTube to Remove Defamatory Video Against Guruji Ka Ashram Trust

A Delhi court has mandated YouTube to remove a video alleged to defame Guruji Ka Ashram Trust within 48 hours, citing potential irreparable damage to the trust's reputation.

District Judge Sachin Mittal issued an ex-parte ad-interim injunction, preventing the "Molitics" channel and others from circulating defamatory material about the trust, its founder, and followers.

The legal action, initiated by the trust, sought redress for a January 15, 2026 video titled "Jai Guruji' -- Fraud Baba by Neeraj Jha," which was deemed disparaging. Senior Partner Sandeep Kapur stressed the urgent need to halt such content.

