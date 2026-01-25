Left Menu

Mystery at Chorla Ghat: Unraveling the Alleged Rs 400 Crore Robbery

Authorities are investigating a purported Rs 400 crore robbery at Chorla Ghat. While Maharashtra police have arrested six individuals, Belagavi authorities in Karnataka await concrete evidence or formal complaints to conduct their own investigation. Cooperation between states is anticipated as the case unfolds.

Updated: 25-01-2026 18:38 IST
Karnataka's Belagavi district authorities are currently awaiting any substantial evidence regarding the rumored Rs 400 crore heist at Chorla Ghat, a disputed case that has yet to see any formal complaints or an FIR filed within the state.

Conversely, Maharashtra's Nashik police have reportedly made progress in the investigation by arresting six individuals connected to the purported crime. The controversy gained traction after a kidnapping and assault report in Nashik district led to revelations involving a container of outdated Rs 2,000 bills, suspected to be linked to the heist.

The fragmentary nature of the information has led Karnataka police to remain on standby, prepared to collaborate with their Maharashtra counterparts as the investigation continues to develop. Senior officials from both states express willingness to cooperate, highlighting the trans-state nature of this perplexing case.

