Political Tensions Rise as AIMIM's Sahar Shaikh Clarifies 'Green Mumbra' Comments
Sahar Shaikh, AIMIM corporator, sparked controversy with her 'will turn Mumbra green' remarks, clarifying that it referenced her party’s colors and success. She apologized for any offense caused. The remarks ignited political tensions, with police advising caution in her public statements to avoid inflaming sentiments.
The newly-elected AIMIM corporator, Sahar Shaikh, found herself amidst a storm of controversy following her comments about turning Mumbra green, a phrase she later clarified referred to her party's colors and electoral victories. Shaikh offered public apologies if her words were misconstrued to cause harm.
Her victory in the Thane civic polls set the stage for a political clash, as her comments unearthed tensions with both the BJP and Shiv Sena. Shaikh, representing a Muslim-majority area within an NCP-stronghold, faced backlash over what was perceived as incendiary language.
Mumbra Police intervened, prompting a public clarification from Shaikh. She assured there was no intent to disturb communal harmony, yet she received a warning under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to ensure her future statements do not provoke public unrest.
