IndiGo Skies on Alert: Flight Disruptions Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo, a leading Indian airline, announced on Sunday the cancellation of flights to Tbilisi and Almaty, while warning that others might need to stop for refueling in Doha due to recent developments concerning Iran.

Flights scheduled for January 25 from Delhi to Tbilisi and from Mumbai to Almaty have been canceled as the airline adapts its operations in response to heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, which raise fears of possible military conflict.

In a proactive move to ensure passenger safety, flights operating on January 26 to and from Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent may be required to make a brief refueling stop in Doha. IndiGo remains committed to prioritizing safety amid these developments.