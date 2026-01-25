Punjab's Road Safety Revolution: A Model for Success

Punjab has seen a remarkable 48% drop in road accidents following the creation of the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), revealed Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Previously among the top states for road fatalities, Punjab has reversed this trend with improved hospital response and robust treatment protocols, according to Mann.

The force has transformed high-incident areas like the once-infamous Patiala-Sirhind stretch, while supporting the construction of over 43,000 kilometers of quality roads. This model has piqued the interest of other states eager to adopt similar measures, Mann noted.

Launched in February last year, the SSF, with its 1,597 specially trained personnel and a fleet of 144 modern vehicles, serves a dual role: accident prevention and securing victims' belongings. The force's efforts have not only curbed accident rates but also improved emergency medical care on Punjab's roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)