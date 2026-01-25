Left Menu

Punjab's Road Safety Revolution: A Model for Success

Road accidents in Punjab dropped by 48% following the establishment of the Sadak Surakhya Force. This dramatic decline places Punjab, once a leader in road fatalities, as a model for other states. Key changes include enhanced roads and rapid hospital treatment. The SSF's success has drawn national attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chadigarh | Updated: 25-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 22:16 IST
Punjab's Road Safety Revolution: A Model for Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab has seen a remarkable 48% drop in road accidents following the creation of the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF), revealed Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Previously among the top states for road fatalities, Punjab has reversed this trend with improved hospital response and robust treatment protocols, according to Mann.

The force has transformed high-incident areas like the once-infamous Patiala-Sirhind stretch, while supporting the construction of over 43,000 kilometers of quality roads. This model has piqued the interest of other states eager to adopt similar measures, Mann noted.

Launched in February last year, the SSF, with its 1,597 specially trained personnel and a fleet of 144 modern vehicles, serves a dual role: accident prevention and securing victims' belongings. The force's efforts have not only curbed accident rates but also improved emergency medical care on Punjab's roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026