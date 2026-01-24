Snowfall Chaos: Restoring Key Highways in Jammu and Kashmir

Massive road clearance operations are in full swing to restore traffic on the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway, closed for the second consecutive day due to treacherous snowy conditions, officials report. Hundreds of commuters, stranded along the 270-km highway, have been rescued, receiving food and shelter from the Army, police, and civil authorities.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police S P Singh, snow clearance on NH44 is nearing completion, with stranded vehicles set to be prioritized. Over 900 vehicles are stalled in the Ramban sector, while 2,000 additional vehicles await clearance to proceed towards destinations such as Jammu, Udhampur, and Anantnag districts. Conditions are being improved with salt and urea treatment.

The Army's swift humanitarian response amid extreme weather showcases its dedication to relief efforts. Troops from Nachlana Army camp delivered aid to stranded individuals, including tourists, and evacuated martial arts cadets from Warriors Taekwondo Academy to safety. Prompt action provided necessities, illustrating the commitment to safety amidst unprecedented snowfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)