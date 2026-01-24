Left Menu

Snowfall Chaos: Restoring Key Highways in Jammu and Kashmir

Massive snow clearance operations are ongoing to reopen the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway, closed due to snowfall. The Army, police, and civil administration have rescued stranded commuters, providing relief and essentials. Key roads including the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch route are also affected but recovery efforts continue amidst severe weather.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:22 IST
Snowfall Chaos: Restoring Key Highways in Jammu and Kashmir
Massive road clearance operations are in full swing to restore traffic on the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway, closed for the second consecutive day due to treacherous snowy conditions, officials report. Hundreds of commuters, stranded along the 270-km highway, have been rescued, receiving food and shelter from the Army, police, and civil authorities.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police S P Singh, snow clearance on NH44 is nearing completion, with stranded vehicles set to be prioritized. Over 900 vehicles are stalled in the Ramban sector, while 2,000 additional vehicles await clearance to proceed towards destinations such as Jammu, Udhampur, and Anantnag districts. Conditions are being improved with salt and urea treatment.

The Army's swift humanitarian response amid extreme weather showcases its dedication to relief efforts. Troops from Nachlana Army camp delivered aid to stranded individuals, including tourists, and evacuated martial arts cadets from Warriors Taekwondo Academy to safety. Prompt action provided necessities, illustrating the commitment to safety amidst unprecedented snowfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

