Miraculous Escape: Students Safe After Multi-Bus Collision on Indian Highways

A potential disaster was avoided on the Rajahmundry National Highway when three buses carrying students collided to avoid cows. All 109 students are safe, with 20 suffering minor injuries. Meanwhile, a separate crash in Karnataka left one dead and ten injured after a bus and truck collision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 16:52 IST
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant accident was narrowly avoided on the Rajahmundry National Highway near Diwan Cheruvu Junction when three buses transporting students collided. The collision was caused by cows unexpectedly straying onto the road. Inspector Umar confirmed that while all 109 students on board were safe, 20 incurred minor injuries.

The students, hailing from Telangana, had been on a tour to Araku on January 17 and were returning home. The incident unfolded as cows darted across the highway, forcing the lead bus to brake suddenly, resulting in a chain reaction collision. Although the students escaped major harm, 20 received minor injuries and were treated on site. The bus drivers sustained injuries and were admitted to the Rajahmundry Government Hospital.

Police quickly arrived at the scene to regulate the traffic flow on this busy highway stretch. An investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

Meanwhile, a separate tragic accident in Karnataka saw a private sleeper bus crash into a truck en route to Mantralaya. The collision, which took place near Agalagurki in Chikkaballapur district, resulted in one fatality and ten injuries. While the driver was unscathed, two individuals, including the bus cleaner, sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized. Locals and rescue teams safely extricated a trapped passenger after extensive efforts.

