Left Menu

US-India Relations Stronger on Republic Day

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended Republic Day greetings to India while highlighting the strong cooperation between the two nations through the Quad. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in defense, energy, and critical minerals for both countries and the Indo-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-01-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 07:10 IST
US-India Relations Stronger on Republic Day
Marco Rubio

In a statement on India's Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended warm regards, underscoring the deep collaboration through the Quad between the US and India.

Rubio highlighted that the Washington-New Delhi alliance yields tangible benefits in defense, energy, and critical minerals. His message emphasized continued cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also echoed these sentiments, celebrating the shared democratic ethos and future accomplishments of the two powerhouses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

IndiGo Suspends Flights Amid Iran Tensions

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026