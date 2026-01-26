US-India Relations Stronger on Republic Day

In a statement on India's Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended warm regards, underscoring the deep collaboration through the Quad between the US and India.

Rubio highlighted that the Washington-New Delhi alliance yields tangible benefits in defense, energy, and critical minerals. His message emphasized continued cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also echoed these sentiments, celebrating the shared democratic ethos and future accomplishments of the two powerhouses.

