US-India Relations Stronger on Republic Day
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended Republic Day greetings to India while highlighting the strong cooperation between the two nations through the Quad. He emphasized the importance of collaboration in defense, energy, and critical minerals for both countries and the Indo-Pacific region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-01-2026 07:10 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 07:10 IST
In a statement on India's Republic Day, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended warm regards, underscoring the deep collaboration through the Quad between the US and India.
Rubio highlighted that the Washington-New Delhi alliance yields tangible benefits in defense, energy, and critical minerals. His message emphasized continued cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
The Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs also echoed these sentiments, celebrating the shared democratic ethos and future accomplishments of the two powerhouses.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Europe Unites for Offshore Wind Power: A Landmark Clean Energy Pact
India's Strategic Shift: Rebalancing Crude Oil Imports for Energy Security
India Strengthens Energy Ties with Global Partners at India Energy Week
Nalco Powers Ahead with Green Energy Transition
INOXGFL Group Commits Rs 17,000 Crore to Renewable Energy Across India