Taiwan on High Alert Amidst Shakeup in China's Military Hierarchy

Taiwan is vigilantly observing unusual shifts in China's military leadership structures, with top generals, including Zhang Youxia, under investigation for serious violations. Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated on Monday that intelligence methods are being employed to decipher Beijing's intentions.

The investigations come amidst tensions where China, claiming Taiwan as its territory, conducts frequent military actions around the island. Taipei recognizes these as intimidation tactics aimed at establishing Beijing's sovereignty claims.

While China has not ruled out using force to control Taiwan, Koo asserts that Taiwan seeks a holistic understanding of all indicators, both military and non-military. This comprehensive assessment aims at understanding China's intentions thoroughly.

