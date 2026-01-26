Left Menu

Taiwan on High Alert Amidst Shakeup in China's Military Hierarchy

Taiwan is closely monitoring 'abnormal' changes in China's military leadership following investigations into top generals. Defence Minister Wellington Koo emphasizes the need for comprehensive intelligence to gauge China's intentions, highlighting the ongoing threat of force against Taiwan and the state's sovereignty disputes with Beijing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-01-2026 07:19 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 07:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan is vigilantly observing unusual shifts in China's military leadership structures, with top generals, including Zhang Youxia, under investigation for serious violations. Defence Minister Wellington Koo stated on Monday that intelligence methods are being employed to decipher Beijing's intentions.

The investigations come amidst tensions where China, claiming Taiwan as its territory, conducts frequent military actions around the island. Taipei recognizes these as intimidation tactics aimed at establishing Beijing's sovereignty claims.

While China has not ruled out using force to control Taiwan, Koo asserts that Taiwan seeks a holistic understanding of all indicators, both military and non-military. This comprehensive assessment aims at understanding China's intentions thoroughly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

