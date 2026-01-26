A Tight Security Web: Unveiling Republic Day's Safety Measures
The Delhi Police have mobilized over 30,000 personnel citywide, with 10,000 stationed in the New Delhi district for Republic Day celebrations. Extensive security measures include CCTV surveillance, AI-based facial recognition, and mobile units. Stringent checks, inter-state coordination, and public advisories form part of the comprehensive safety strategy.
As Republic Day celebrations approach, Delhi Police have ramped up security, deploying over 30,000 personnel in a meticulously planned operation. In the New Delhi district alone, 10,000 officers are focused on safeguarding the ceremonial parade route and high-security zones.
Advanced technology plays a pivotal role in the security strategy, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras and AI-equipped glasses assisting police in real-time surveillance, enabling quick interventions if necessary. Mobile surveillance vehicles are strategically placed to support rapid responses to any situational needs.
The comprehensive security plan includes a multi-layered barricading system, stringent checks at entry points, and heightened vigilance at public hubs. Inter-state coordination fortifies the city's defenses, ensuring a seamless flow of information and intelligence.
