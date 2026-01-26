Left Menu

A Tight Security Web: Unveiling Republic Day's Safety Measures

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 07:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Republic Day celebrations approach, Delhi Police have ramped up security, deploying over 30,000 personnel in a meticulously planned operation. In the New Delhi district alone, 10,000 officers are focused on safeguarding the ceremonial parade route and high-security zones.

Advanced technology plays a pivotal role in the security strategy, with over 3,000 CCTV cameras and AI-equipped glasses assisting police in real-time surveillance, enabling quick interventions if necessary. Mobile surveillance vehicles are strategically placed to support rapid responses to any situational needs.

The comprehensive security plan includes a multi-layered barricading system, stringent checks at entry points, and heightened vigilance at public hubs. Inter-state coordination fortifies the city's defenses, ensuring a seamless flow of information and intelligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

