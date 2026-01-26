Maine Airport Tragedy: Private Jet Crash Sparks Investigation

A tragic accident occurred at Maine's Bangor International Airport when a private jet crashed while taking off, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported. The crash, involving a Bombardier Challenger 600, took place around 7:45 p.m., leaving the fate of the eight people on board unknown.

According to a government official, the jet caught fire after the crash amid light snow. However, initial reports do not point to the weather as a contributing factor. A winter storm warning was in effect for the area, which includes Bangor, Maine's third-largest city.

The aircraft was registered to an entity linked to the personal injury firm Arnold & Itkin in Houston. Having been in service since April 2020, the FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, has initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this tragic incident.