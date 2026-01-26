Maine Airport Tragedy: Private Jet Crash Sparks Investigation
A private jet, a Bombardier Challenger 600, crashed at Maine's Bangor International Airport, leaving eight people aboard with unknown fates. Weather conditions were snowy, but their impact on the crash remains unclear. An investigation by the FAA and NTSB is underway to uncover more details about the incident.
A tragic accident occurred at Maine's Bangor International Airport when a private jet crashed while taking off, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has reported. The crash, involving a Bombardier Challenger 600, took place around 7:45 p.m., leaving the fate of the eight people on board unknown.
According to a government official, the jet caught fire after the crash amid light snow. However, initial reports do not point to the weather as a contributing factor. A winter storm warning was in effect for the area, which includes Bangor, Maine's third-largest city.
The aircraft was registered to an entity linked to the personal injury firm Arnold & Itkin in Houston. Having been in service since April 2020, the FAA, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, has initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this tragic incident.