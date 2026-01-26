Grand Republic Day Celebration Unfolds in Tamil Nadu

Thousands gathered at the Marina beach in Tamil Nadu as Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag during the Republic Day celebration, with Chief Minister M K Stalin standing alongside him and other dignitaries in attendance.

An Indian Air Force helicopter dramatically showered flower petals over the tricolour, adding a floral touch to the ceremonial occasion that included a majestic march past of military contingents.

Cultural performances highlighted diverse traditions while Chief Minister Stalin presented Anna gallantry awards to deserving recipients, following a customary introduction of senior military and police officers to Governor Ravi.

