Grand Republic Day Celebration Unfolds in Tamil Nadu
In Tamil Nadu, Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin participated in the Republic Day celebration at Marina beach. The event featured a flag unfurling, floral tributes from the air, a march past with salutes, cultural displays, and the awarding of Anna gallantry honors.
- Country:
- India
Thousands gathered at the Marina beach in Tamil Nadu as Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag during the Republic Day celebration, with Chief Minister M K Stalin standing alongside him and other dignitaries in attendance.
An Indian Air Force helicopter dramatically showered flower petals over the tricolour, adding a floral touch to the ceremonial occasion that included a majestic march past of military contingents.
Cultural performances highlighted diverse traditions while Chief Minister Stalin presented Anna gallantry awards to deserving recipients, following a customary introduction of senior military and police officers to Governor Ravi.
(With inputs from agencies.)