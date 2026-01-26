Left Menu

Lamine Yamal's Stunning Volley Secures Barcelona's Lead in La Liga

Barcelona beat Oviedo 3-0 with goals from Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, and Raphinha. The victory restored their lead in La Liga, one point ahead of Real Madrid. Yamal's acrobatic volley in the 73rd minute thrilled the home crowd, contributing to Barca's 10th home win this season.

Updated: 26-01-2026 09:18 IST
In a dazzling display of skill, Lamine Yamal scored an acrobatic volley to propel Barcelona to a 3-0 victory over Oviedo, reclaiming the top spot in La Liga on Sunday.

Dani Olmo and Raphinha capitalized on Oviedo's defensive errors in the second half, each adding to the scoreline as Barcelona secured their 10th consecutive home win in the league this season.

Barcelona edged one point ahead of Real Madrid, offering a thrilling spectacle for the fans who celebrated Yamal's remarkable goal and the presentation of the Spanish Super Cup trophy. Despite a challenging start, coach Hansi Flick praised the team's resilience in finding their rhythm after the opening goal.

