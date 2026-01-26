Jonathan David's Rising Form Sparks Juventus' Victory Over Napoli

Canadian standout Jonathan David seems to be rediscovering his form ahead of the upcoming home World Cup. Playing for Juventus, David secured his third goal in four matches during a 3-0 triumph over defending champion Napoli in Serie A.

The match showcased tactical prowess as Luciano Spalletti's Juventus outmaneuvered Antonio Conte's Napoli. David's crucial goal began with Manuel Locatelli's precise pass, which David adeptly brought down to score midway through the first half.

Amidst a season of managerial shifts, including Spalletti replacing Igor Tudor, David has stood out not only for his goal-scoring but also for his ability to adeptly adjust to team dynamics. This bodes well for Canada's role as co-hosts of the World Cup.