Tragedy on Rajasthan Roads: Six Lives Lost in Dual Accidents

In a tragic weekend for Rajasthan, two separate road accidents claimed the lives of six individuals. The first incident on the Bharatmala Expressway in Balotra district involved a mini truck colliding with a camper car, which led to the death of three pilgrims and injured three others.

The pilgrims, residents of Jalore district, were en route to the Rani Bhatiyani Mata temple in Jasol when the accident occurred near Asotra-Muthli village, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Derawar Singh. The deceased, identified as Sikaram, Jalaram, and Mahesharam, were reported dead at the scene as authorities seized the offending vehicle.

Meanwhile, in a second accident in the Suratgarh town of Sri Ganganagar district, a trailer truck swerved off the road after two motorcycles collided, resulting in the deaths of Adaram, his son Ramkumar, and Imilal. Police are investigating the incidents to ascertain further details.

