Left Menu

Tragedy on Rajasthan Roads: Six Lives Lost in Dual Accidents

In Rajasthan, six people lost their lives in separate road accidents over the weekend. One incident on the Bharatmala Expressway killed three pilgrims, while a separate crash in Suratgarh town resulted in three more deaths. Both collisions involved large trucks striking individuals on motorcycles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-01-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 26-01-2026 10:26 IST
Tragedy on Rajasthan Roads: Six Lives Lost in Dual Accidents
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic weekend for Rajasthan, two separate road accidents claimed the lives of six individuals. The first incident on the Bharatmala Expressway in Balotra district involved a mini truck colliding with a camper car, which led to the death of three pilgrims and injured three others.

The pilgrims, residents of Jalore district, were en route to the Rani Bhatiyani Mata temple in Jasol when the accident occurred near Asotra-Muthli village, as confirmed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Derawar Singh. The deceased, identified as Sikaram, Jalaram, and Mahesharam, were reported dead at the scene as authorities seized the offending vehicle.

Meanwhile, in a second accident in the Suratgarh town of Sri Ganganagar district, a trailer truck swerved off the road after two motorcycles collided, resulting in the deaths of Adaram, his son Ramkumar, and Imilal. Police are investigating the incidents to ascertain further details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
2
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

Ladakh Scouts: From Mountain Infantry to Ice Hockey Pioneers

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026