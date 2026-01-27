Left Menu

Rising Shares and New Trade Deals: Global Market Outlook

World shares mostly climbed on Tuesday, encouraged by strong company profits. The DAX in Germany slipped slightly, while the FTSE 100 in Britain saw gains. In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei rose, whereas India's Sensex dipped. Prime Minister Modi announced a significant free trade deal with the EU. US threats of higher tariffs against South Korea spurred discussions. In the US, earnings reports from major companies are anticipated as the Federal Reserve is set to announce interest rate strategies.

  • Country:
  • Japan

Stock markets exhibited mixed performances worldwide on Tuesday, buoyed partly by encouraging profit reports from major corporations. Both Europe and Asia saw varied indices movements, with Germany's DAX declining marginally and Britain's FTSE 100 experiencing gains.

In a major development, India secured a monumental free trade agreement with the European Union, impacting 2 billion individuals after prolonged negotiations. This agreement coincides with escalating trade tensions from the US towards both India and the EU, marked by increased tariff threats.

Further market fluctuations are anticipated with the Federal Reserve's impending interest rate decision on Wednesday. Key American firms such as Meta, Microsoft, and Tesla are also slated to release earnings reports, which could influence market dynamics significantly.

