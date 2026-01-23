Left Menu

FTSE 100 Ends Winning Streak Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The UK's FTSE 100 closed the week with losses, breaking a three-week winning streak due to geopolitical uncertainties. Mining stocks saw gains, and U.S. tariffs affected sentiment. Precious metals surged as investors turned to safe-haven assets. Performance varied across sectors, with energy firms gaining traction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 22:51 IST
FTSE 100 Ends Winning Streak Amid Geopolitical Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 ended the week with slight losses on Friday, reflecting renewed geopolitical uncertainties that weighed heavily on investor confidence. The blue-chip index closed down 0.07%, snapping its three-week winning streak, during which it gained approximately 3.5%, marking its longest run since August.

Investor sentiment was shaken by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats over Greenland. Although he later backed away from these threats, the geopolitical tension left markets uneasy. Most market sectors finished lower, with the banking sector experiencing the most significant impact, while energy firms rose 0.8% following higher oil prices.

Meanwhile, the index of precious metal miners surged by 2% as gold and silver reached new highs, drawing investors towards safe-haven assets amid the geopolitical turmoil. The sector saw an impressive 11.3% gain over the week, the largest since November. "Gold remains an essential hedge amidst ongoing geopolitical risk," said Laura Cooper, senior macro strategist at Nuveen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

Swiss Bar Owner Released on Bail Amid Deadly Fire Investigation

 Global
2
Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

Williams F1 Team Skips Barcelona Pre-season Test Amid Car Development Delays

 Global
3
Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

Demand for Justice: Declassify Netaji Files Now!

 India
4
Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

Dan Fallows Joins Racing Bulls as Technical Director

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026