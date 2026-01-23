FTSE 100 Ends Winning Streak Amid Geopolitical Tensions

The UK's FTSE 100 ended the week with slight losses on Friday, reflecting renewed geopolitical uncertainties that weighed heavily on investor confidence. The blue-chip index closed down 0.07%, snapping its three-week winning streak, during which it gained approximately 3.5%, marking its longest run since August.

Investor sentiment was shaken by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats over Greenland. Although he later backed away from these threats, the geopolitical tension left markets uneasy. Most market sectors finished lower, with the banking sector experiencing the most significant impact, while energy firms rose 0.8% following higher oil prices.

Meanwhile, the index of precious metal miners surged by 2% as gold and silver reached new highs, drawing investors towards safe-haven assets amid the geopolitical turmoil. The sector saw an impressive 11.3% gain over the week, the largest since November. "Gold remains an essential hedge amidst ongoing geopolitical risk," said Laura Cooper, senior macro strategist at Nuveen.

