Ladera Technology Expands its Global Footprint with New Singapore Hub

Ladera Technology, a front-runner in enterprise technology solutions, has unveiled its new regional headquarters in Singapore, signifying a milestone in its Asia-Pacific expansion plan. This move aligns with Ladera's aim to boost AI and Cloud-native solution adoption among enterprises in Southeast Asia.

The Singapore office will act as a Centre of Excellence for Generative AI and Data Engineering, bridging the gap between traditional enterprise systems and innovative intelligent automation. This strategic addition complements Ladera's successful footprint expansion in Bengaluru in 2025 and aligns with its 'Vision 2026'.

Emphasizing AI integration within SAP ecosystems and AI-driven digital transformation, the hub will support multinational corporations in creating and scaling technology hubs. This expansion reflects Ladera's commitment to fostering a sustainable AI-powered transformation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)