Left Menu

Ladera Technology Expands its Global Footprint with New Singapore Hub

Ladera Technology announces the inauguration of its regional headquarters in Singapore, marking a pivotal step in its APAC growth strategy. This expansion is set to enhance AI and Cloud-native solutions, serving as a Centre of Excellence for Generative AI and Data Engineering, propelling AI-driven digital transformation in Southeast Asia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:23 IST
Ladera Technology Expands its Global Footprint with New Singapore Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ladera Technology, a front-runner in enterprise technology solutions, has unveiled its new regional headquarters in Singapore, signifying a milestone in its Asia-Pacific expansion plan. This move aligns with Ladera's aim to boost AI and Cloud-native solution adoption among enterprises in Southeast Asia.

The Singapore office will act as a Centre of Excellence for Generative AI and Data Engineering, bridging the gap between traditional enterprise systems and innovative intelligent automation. This strategic addition complements Ladera's successful footprint expansion in Bengaluru in 2025 and aligns with its 'Vision 2026'.

Emphasizing AI integration within SAP ecosystems and AI-driven digital transformation, the hub will support multinational corporations in creating and scaling technology hubs. This expansion reflects Ladera's commitment to fostering a sustainable AI-powered transformation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026