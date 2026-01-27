Left Menu

Controversial Flyover Design Sparks Social Media Backlash

A newly constructed flyover in Mira-Bhayandar, which transitions from four lanes to two, has sparked criticism online. MMRDA attributes the design to space limitations, rather than errors. Despite social media ridicule, the authority explains the design serves future planning needs, with extensions planned for Bhayander West.

Updated: 27-01-2026 17:24 IST
A newly constructed flyover in Mira-Bhayandar has become a subject of controversy on social media due to its midsection narrowing from four lanes to two. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) says the design reflects space constraints rather than a flaw.

Users on social media platforms have criticized and mocked the flyover's layout, with some expressing concerns about potential traffic congestion and accidents. Comments alluded to a similar problem with a Bhopal flyover, while others criticized the BJP government's infrastructural projects.

The MMRDA defended the flyover, stating that the design accounts for existing space and future expansion. Two additional lanes are planned for Bhayander West. According to the authority, the current setup transitions smoothly and aligns with long-term development plans, ensuring future connectivity.

