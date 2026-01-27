Left Menu

Sanju Samson: One Knock Away from Redemption in T20Is

Struggling cricketer Sanju Samson is close to regaining form, stated bowling coach Morne Morkel. Despite a modest run in recent T20Is, Samson is training diligently, aiming for top performance in the World Cup. The focus remains on team success, with anticipation for Samson's return to form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:33 IST
Sanju Samson: One Knock Away from Redemption in T20Is
Sanju Samson

The struggling Sanju Samson has received reassurance from bowling coach Morne Morkel, who affirmed that the opener is merely one successful innings away from a form revival.

With just 16 runs from three T20 games, Samson's performance contrasts with standout innings from teammates like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Despite optional training, Samson dedicated significant time to batting practice, facing various bowlers to reclaim his flair.

Morkel remains optimistic about Samson bouncing back in time for the World Cup, emphasizing the importance of the team's victories over individual achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026