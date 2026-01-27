Sanju Samson: One Knock Away from Redemption in T20Is

The struggling Sanju Samson has received reassurance from bowling coach Morne Morkel, who affirmed that the opener is merely one successful innings away from a form revival.

With just 16 runs from three T20 games, Samson's performance contrasts with standout innings from teammates like Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan. Despite optional training, Samson dedicated significant time to batting practice, facing various bowlers to reclaim his flair.

Morkel remains optimistic about Samson bouncing back in time for the World Cup, emphasizing the importance of the team's victories over individual achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)