Left Menu

Resignation in Protest: GST Official Stands for Unity Amid Controversy

GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh resigned in protest against divisive remarks from Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand targeting Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. Singh supports the government and opposes religiously motivated campaigns. The controversy arose from disagreements at the Magh Mela, involving legal issues over the title of Shankaracharya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:34 IST
Resignation in Protest: GST Official Stands for Unity Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh has resigned in protest following controversial remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Citing attempts to divide the country based on caste and religion, Singh voiced his unwavering support for the government and its leaders.

Singh attributed his decision to developments from the holy land of Prayagraj, where religious leader Avimukteshwaranand's statements have caused a stir. The remarks emerged during tensions at the Magh Mela, where police prevented a religious procession led by Avimukteshwaranand, leading to his ongoing protest.

The GST official emphasized his commitment to serving within the boundaries of the Constitution and service rules. His resignation highlights the clash between constitutional loyalty and religious assertions, underscoring a complex socio-political landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

Tata Power's IoT-Powered Home Automation Revolution

 India
2
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
3
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026