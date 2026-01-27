Resignation in Protest: GST Official Stands for Unity Amid Controversy

GST Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh has resigned in protest following controversial remarks made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Citing attempts to divide the country based on caste and religion, Singh voiced his unwavering support for the government and its leaders.

Singh attributed his decision to developments from the holy land of Prayagraj, where religious leader Avimukteshwaranand's statements have caused a stir. The remarks emerged during tensions at the Magh Mela, where police prevented a religious procession led by Avimukteshwaranand, leading to his ongoing protest.

The GST official emphasized his commitment to serving within the boundaries of the Constitution and service rules. His resignation highlights the clash between constitutional loyalty and religious assertions, underscoring a complex socio-political landscape in India.

