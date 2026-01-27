Pune Police Bust Narcotics Ring with Inside Cop Involvement
Pune rural police have arrested four individuals, including a police constable, as part of a narcotics bust involving 9.6 kg of an unspecified drug. Investigations revealed that the constable allegedly stole the drugs from a seized property. The arrests were made following a prior seizure of 1.5 kg of suspected drugs.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Pune rural police have arrested four individuals, including a police constable, associated with the possession of 9.6 kg of an unidentified narcotic substance, authorities announced on Tuesday.
The arrest followed an earlier seizure on January 17 when Shirur police apprehended Shadab Shaikh with 1.5 kg of suspected drugs, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore. During Shaikh's questioning, the involvement of Dnyandeo Shinde, Rushikesh Chittar, and Mahesh Gaikwad came to light, leading to the larger seizure.
Further investigations determined that Rushikesh Chittar had allegedly obtained the substance from Shyamsundar Gujar, a constable from Ahilyanagar. Authorities reported that Gujar had illicitly removed the substance from a seized property related to a narcotics case. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to identify the specific drug involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Constable Attack Suspects Nabbed After Dramatic Chase
Violent Attack in Nabha: Head Constable Murdered
Punjab Police Scandal: Head Constable Nabbed for Rs 5.20 Lakh Bribe
Daring Escape: Excise Constable Injured in Drug Bust Drama
Tragic Misfire: RPF Constable's Duty Ends in Fatal Accident