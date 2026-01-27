Pune Police Bust Narcotics Ring with Inside Cop Involvement

In a significant breakthrough, Pune rural police have arrested four individuals, including a police constable, associated with the possession of 9.6 kg of an unidentified narcotic substance, authorities announced on Tuesday.

The arrest followed an earlier seizure on January 17 when Shirur police apprehended Shadab Shaikh with 1.5 kg of suspected drugs, valued at approximately Rs 2 crore. During Shaikh's questioning, the involvement of Dnyandeo Shinde, Rushikesh Chittar, and Mahesh Gaikwad came to light, leading to the larger seizure.

Further investigations determined that Rushikesh Chittar had allegedly obtained the substance from Shyamsundar Gujar, a constable from Ahilyanagar. Authorities reported that Gujar had illicitly removed the substance from a seized property related to a narcotics case. The investigation remains ongoing as officials work to identify the specific drug involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)