Mattel's Bold Step into the KPop Frenzy with Demon Hunters Dolls

Mattel is launching a new line of dolls inspired by Netflix's hit film 'KPop Demon Hunters,' following the runaway success of the movie, which garnered over 500 million views. The merchandise, featuring the franchise's characters, aims to extend the film's popularity and solidify Mattel's entertainment market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Mattel is set to launch a new line of dolls from 'KPop Demon Hunters,' the Netflix smash hit that captivated audiences worldwide with over 500 million views. The move follows Mattel's realization of the film's broad appeal after an initially missed opportunity during its original release.

Speaking at the International Toy Fair in Nuremberg, Mattel's Chief Global Brand Officer, Roberto Stanichi, expressed confidence in the franchise's lasting potential. 'We truly believe this brand is evergreen,' he highlighted, as the company plans to release various collections throughout the year to maintain the franchise's momentum.

In a broader strategy, Mattel is transitioning from a toymaker to a global entertainment powerhouse, forging partnerships with Hollywood to invigorate its intellectual properties. With over 14 films in the works, the company hopes to replicate the success seen with past hits such as 'Barbie' and expand its reach with upcoming titles like 'Masters of the Universe.'

