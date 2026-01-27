Bengaluru's Metro Expansion: Prospects for Doddaballapura

The Karnataka government announced in the Legislative Assembly that Bengaluru's Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP) is undergoing a review. This includes assessing the potential extension of metro rail service to Doddaballapura, situated about 40 kilometers from Bengaluru.

Minister Krishna Byre Gowda stated that while Metro Phases 3 and 3A have been sanctioned, linking Doddaballapura is contingent upon the revised CMP. The current plan, devised in 2020, does not accommodate this stretch, though local development has intensified demand for connectivity.

Presently, Metro Phases 2A and 2B are under construction, aiming to connect the city with Kempegowda International Airport by 2027. Future expansions, including Doddaballapura's potential inclusion, await technical evaluations post-CMP revisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)