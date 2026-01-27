India: Pioneering the Path of Global Democracy

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, lauded India as the 'mother of all democracies' during a Republic Day event in London. His remarks emphasized India's democratic achievements as a global milestone, urging neighboring countries to reflect on the true essence of democracy.

The event, held at the historic Guildhall in London, marked the 77th anniversary of the adoption of India's Constitution. It underscored deepening India-UK relations through trade, technology, and cultural ties, as noted by Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. The celebration included vibrant performances and highlighted strategic bilateral collaborations.

Key moments in the India-UK relationship were celebrated, including the upcoming Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and significant prime ministerial visits. Hoyle's speech resonated with a gathering that included cross-party parliamentarians, community leaders, and business figures, all echoing a shared commitment to democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)