Left Menu

India: Pioneering the Path of Global Democracy

UK Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle commends India as the 'mother of all democracies' during a Republic Day event in London. He praises India's democratic achievements and highlights strengthened India-UK relations. The celebration featured cultural performances and marked significant bilateral milestones in trade and diplomacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-01-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 20:18 IST
India: Pioneering the Path of Global Democracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, lauded India as the 'mother of all democracies' during a Republic Day event in London. His remarks emphasized India's democratic achievements as a global milestone, urging neighboring countries to reflect on the true essence of democracy.

The event, held at the historic Guildhall in London, marked the 77th anniversary of the adoption of India's Constitution. It underscored deepening India-UK relations through trade, technology, and cultural ties, as noted by Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. The celebration included vibrant performances and highlighted strategic bilateral collaborations.

Key moments in the India-UK relationship were celebrated, including the upcoming Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and significant prime ministerial visits. Hoyle's speech resonated with a gathering that included cross-party parliamentarians, community leaders, and business figures, all echoing a shared commitment to democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026