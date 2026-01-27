One India Conclave: A Unified Approach to Tackling Hypertension

In a bid to combat the growing crisis of hypertension in India, Eris Lifesciences marked the 77th Republic Day by hosting the One India Conclave. This event served as the backdrop for the unveiling of India's First Hypertension Anthem, a significant pledge aimed at unifying clinical practices across the nation.

Broadcasted nationally, the initiative positions the management of hypertension as a collective responsibility, urging healthcare providers to standardize and validate their measurement protocols. This effort seeks to deliver consistent and reliable hypertension care, addressing a public health challenge that affects nearly one-third of Indian adults.

Speakers, including top cardiologists, stressed the importance of a unified approach to hypertension care, framed as a national service mission under the banner of 'One India, One Device.' The program is designed to fortify collaboration among doctors to enhance care outcomes while promoting a culture of clinical rigor and empathy.