Close Defeat Sparks Controversy in Maharashtra Municipal Elections

A BJP candidate lost a municipal election in Maharashtra's Parbhani by one vote to a Shiv Sena nominee. Alleging discrepancies in the election process, the candidate has filed a complaint and is seeking a repoll. Similar allegations have been raised by another BJP candidate regarding vote mismatches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 27-01-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 19:08 IST
A BJP candidate in Maharashtra's Parbhani district has initiated legal action after narrowly losing a municipal election to a Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee by a single vote, alleging election irregularities.

The closely contested elections for 29 municipal corporations on January 15 saw BJP's Prasad Nagare lose against Vyankat Dahale of Shiv Sena by a single vote in ward 1A, with demands for a repoll and allegations of election discrepancies now emerging.

The defeated Nagare claims voting process anomalies, including misuse of postal voting and double voting by opponent's relatives, are central concerns as calls for electoral transparency grow amidst similar grievances from another BJP candidate, Datta Renge, regarding a mismatch in vote counts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

