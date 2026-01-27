Mali Denies Reports of New Sahelian Currency Launch

In a recent statement, Mali refuted claims of an impending currency launch for the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a newly formed bloc comprising Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso. Reports suggesting such a monetary move were described as misleading by the Malian Ministry of Economy and Finance.

The region's existing West African Economic and Monetary Union employs the CFA franc, tied to the euro. Despite interest in a new monetary alliance expressed by Niger's military leader, General Abdourahamane Tiani, details and timelines remain undisclosed.

Mali urged media outlets and the public to consult official sources for accurate information, following social media speculation about the currency's introduction. The ministry emphasized its standpoint against the unverified reports circulating online.