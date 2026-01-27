Spain's Bold Move: Legal Status for Thousands of Immigrants

In a significant policy shift, the Spanish government has declared it will issue legal status to potentially hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants residing in the country. This decision was announced on Tuesday by Spain's Minister of Migration, Elma Saiz, following a weekly cabinet meeting.

The new decree aims to offer one-year legal residency and work permits to immigrants who have been in Spain before December 31, 2025, provided they meet specific criteria, including a five-month residency proof and a clean criminal record. The move could potentially impact between 500,000 to 800,000 individuals, primarily from Latin America and Africa.

This bold move deviates from the global trend of strict immigration policies, gaining immediate support from migrant rights organizations and religious groups. It underscores Spain's unique stance on immigration, previously highlighted by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's emphasis on the economic benefits of welcoming immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)