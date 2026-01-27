Michael Burry Bets on GameStop: A Strategic Gamble

Michael Burry, famed for forecasting the 2008 financial crash, has taken a stake in GameStop. His move suggests skepticism about a repeat of the 2021 short squeeze but expresses confidence in CEO Ryan Cohen's long-term vision.

Burry's analysis indicates he sees potential in Cohen's strategic approach, comparable to Warren Buffett's method of transforming struggling businesses. Burry appreciates Cohen's patience and public company management, even amidst GameStop's meme stock reputation.

While Burry acknowledges the stock's high price, he values the opportunity it presents. The focus is on long-term growth through strategic acquisitions rather than relying on short-term gains like collectible sales.