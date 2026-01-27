Left Menu

Mooney Shines Amidst Charani's Dominance in WPL Thriller

In a Women's Premier League match, Shree Charani's exceptional 4/31 bowling performance wasn't enough to prevent Beth Mooney's strategic half-century, lifting Gujarat Giants to a competitive 174 for 9 against Delhi Capitals. Despite early setbacks, Mooney and Sharma stitched a crucial partnership, while Tanuja Kanwar's late surge added vital runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:23 IST
Mooney Shines Amidst Charani's Dominance in WPL Thriller
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter in the Women's Premier League, Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Shree Charani delivered an outstanding performance, claiming four wickets for 31 runs.

However, it was veteran Australian keeper-batter Beth Mooney who stole the spotlight, scoring a crucial half-century that guided Gujarat Giants to a challenging total of 174 for 9.

Despite early losses, Mooney and Anushka Sharma engineered a pivotal partnership, while Tanuja Kanwar provided a late surge, securing a competitive score in the face of Charani's dominant bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

