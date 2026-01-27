Mooney Shines Amidst Charani's Dominance in WPL Thriller

In a thrilling encounter in the Women's Premier League, Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Shree Charani delivered an outstanding performance, claiming four wickets for 31 runs.

However, it was veteran Australian keeper-batter Beth Mooney who stole the spotlight, scoring a crucial half-century that guided Gujarat Giants to a challenging total of 174 for 9.

Despite early losses, Mooney and Anushka Sharma engineered a pivotal partnership, while Tanuja Kanwar provided a late surge, securing a competitive score in the face of Charani's dominant bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)