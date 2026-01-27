Explosive Mishap in Sundarpada: Illegal Bomb Making Incident Injures Four

In an alarming event in Sundarpada, a crude bomb explosion on a rooftop injured four individuals on Tuesday. The blast occurred in Azad Nagar of the Airfield police jurisdiction, where the explosives were being illegally assembled.

Among the injured was S Mallik, a person with a criminal history, along with his mother, a friend, and a female acquaintance. All have been moved to a private hospital after initial treatment at Capital Hospital. This incident has drawn attention due to Mallik's notoriety with seven pending cases against him in surrounding areas.

A scientific team has been deployed to gather evidence from the site. Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena reported plans to interrogate the injured for potential links or accomplices in illegal bomb production.

