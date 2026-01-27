Boeing's Soaring Recovery: From Crisis to Profit

Boeing reported an impressive nearly 60% surge in sales during the fourth quarter, signaling a robust recovery from crises that had previously tainted its reputation. This period proved to be the company's best for airplane deliveries since 2018, showcasing a strategic rebound in its aerospace operations.

With revenue climbing to USD 23.95 billion from USD 15.24 billion for the three months concluding on December 31, Boeing outperformed the USD 22.6 billion forecast by analysts surveyed by FactSet. The company registered 160 commercial deliveries in the quarter, significantly surpassing the 57 deliveries from the previous year. These deliveries are crucial for cash flow, as a substantial portion of the order value is typically paid upon delivery.

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg highlighted the progress in their recovery, anticipating continued momentum into the next year. The company recorded a profit of USD 8.13 billion, markedly improving from a USD 3.92 billion loss in the corresponding period last year. A significant gain arose from a USD 9.67 billion sale of Digital Aviation Solutions business parts, while settlements and agreements with regulatory agencies further defined Boeing's strategic direction. Production of the 737 Max planes is also set to increase, reflecting FAA's confidence in Boeing's compliance and safety adaptations.