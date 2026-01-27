Rohit Rishi Takes Helm at India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd

The Indian government has announced the appointment of Rohit Rishi as the new Managing Director of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), effective for a three-year term. Rishi, who has been with the Bank of Maharashtra as Executive Director, will succeed PR Jaishankar, whose term ended in May.

This decision was sanctioned by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rishi's appointment comes as the government seeks to strengthen its infrastructure finance company, which plays a critical role in funding viable infrastructure projects through IIFCL, a special purpose vehicle.

As of March 2025, IIFCL boasts an authorized and paid-up capital near Rs 10,000 crore. Registered as an NBFC-ND-IFC under the Reserve Bank of India since 2013, the company adheres to the RBI's prudential norms to ensure stable and responsible operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)