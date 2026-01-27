Left Menu

Rohit Rishi Takes Helm at India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd

Rohit Rishi has been appointed as the Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) for three years. Previously, he was the Executive Director of Bank of Maharashtra. IIFCL focuses on providing long-term financial assistance to infrastructure projects in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has announced the appointment of Rohit Rishi as the new Managing Director of the India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), effective for a three-year term. Rishi, who has been with the Bank of Maharashtra as Executive Director, will succeed PR Jaishankar, whose term ended in May.

This decision was sanctioned by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rishi's appointment comes as the government seeks to strengthen its infrastructure finance company, which plays a critical role in funding viable infrastructure projects through IIFCL, a special purpose vehicle.

As of March 2025, IIFCL boasts an authorized and paid-up capital near Rs 10,000 crore. Registered as an NBFC-ND-IFC under the Reserve Bank of India since 2013, the company adheres to the RBI's prudential norms to ensure stable and responsible operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026