PSG's Knockout Groove: Luis Enrique's Playoff Confidence

Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique remains unfazed about securing automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16, displaying strong confidence in his team's ability to succeed in knockout phases.

PSG, currently tied with Newcastle at 13 points in the league phase table, hosts the English club this Wednesday. With only the top eight teams going directly through, Enrique is unperturbed by the prospect of entering the playoffs, highlighting last year's journey from 15th place in the group stage to winning the competition.

Despite an injury-hit start to the season, PSG is nearing full strength. Enrique remains vigilant in the transfer market, signing 18-year-old Dro Fernández from Barcelona and signifying possible further transfers to reinforce the squad.

