In a tragic incident that shook the aviation industry, a collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter occurred near Reagan Washington National Airport in January 2025. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) revealed this week that the crash was a result of a series of errors and a multitude of systemic issues spanning multiple organizations.

During an all-day hearing, the NTSB highlighted that, since 2021, there have been 15,200 air separation incidents near Reagan airport, including 85 close-call events. The Justice Department admitted federal liability, stating both pilots failed to maintain vigilance, contributing to the tragic incident. The helicopter route's maximum altitude was 200 feet, yet the crash happened at nearly 300 feet.

The Justice Department also noted non-compliance by an FAA air traffic controller and declared the United States liable for the damages. The unfortunate event led to the FAA imposing restrictions on helicopter flights around Reagan airport and deeming the presence of helicopters an intolerable risk to civilian aircraft. Calls for moving helicopter traffic and creating airborne 'hot spots' were previously dismissed for being 'too political.'

