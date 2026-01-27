Left Menu

India's New Export Triumph: Secured EU Duty Concessions

India has secured duty concessions for its agricultural exports under the free trade agreement with the European Union. This move aims to enhance competitiveness, boost exports, and support domestic priorities. Strategic safeguards will protect sensitive sectors, while digitization eases compliance for exporters. The agreement promises growth for Indian agriculture and traditional medicine services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:17 IST
India's New Export Triumph: Secured EU Duty Concessions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has made a significant breakthrough by securing duty concessions for its agricultural exports under a free trade agreement with the European Union. The Commerce Ministry announced that various products, including processed foods, be granted concessions, enhancing their competitiveness across 27 EU nations.

The preferential market access extends to products like tea, coffee, spices, and table grapes, while strategic safeguards will protect sensitive domestic sectors such as dairy. This pact, not providing import duty concessions, ensures benefits to local farmers, especially small and marginalized ones.

The agreement, anticipated to commence this year, introduces measures to reduce compliance costs for exporters through self-certification. The European concessions also pertain to marine exports, augmenting opportunities for coastal communities in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Kerala, along with boosting traditional medicine services in the EU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026