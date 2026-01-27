Left Menu

India's Textile Export Surge: Free Trade with EU Set to Transform Industry

India's textile exports to the EU are poised for growth with new duty-free access to the 27-nation bloc. With current EU import duties spanning 0-12%, this development promises to expand India's market share significantly. Industry leaders project a potential 20-25% annual growth in apparel exports.

India's textile industry is set to experience a significant upswing as new duty-free access to the European Union's 27-nation bloc comes into effect, according to the Commerce Ministry. This move is expected to boost India's textile exports, positioning the country favorably against existing competitors like Bangladesh.

Currently, Indian textiles entering the EU face import duties ranging from 0 to 12 percent. By eliminating these tariffs, India is poised to tap into the EU's massive Rs 22.9 lakh crore (USD 263.5 billion) import market, particularly enhancing opportunities in segments such as yarn, cotton yarn, man-made fiber apparel, and ready-made garments.

The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) forecasts a remarkable growth trajectory for Indian apparel exports, estimating a 20-25 percent increase year-on-year post-implementation of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA). As the EU stands as the world's largest apparel importer with an annual value of USD 202.8 billion, Indian exports to key economies like Germany, France, Spain, and Italy are expected to surge substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

