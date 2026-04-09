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National Song Standoff: Councillor Sparks Debate Over Vande Mataram

A dispute arose in Indore's municipal corporation when Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Alim refused to sing 'Vande Mataram' citing religious beliefs. The refusal sparked protests by BJP councillors, leading to her removal from the session. Alim emphasized the importance of religious freedom while respecting the national song.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 09-04-2026 08:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 08:30 IST
National Song Standoff: Councillor Sparks Debate Over Vande Mataram
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A controversy has flared up in Indore's municipal house after Congress councillor Fauzia Sheikh Alim refused to sing the national song, 'Vande Mataram,' citing her Islamic beliefs. The incident unfolded during a discussion on the municipal budget when BJP councillors stormed the chairman's podium, leading to an uproar.

Chairman Munnalal Yadav subsequently directed Alim to leave the session, with Alim later explaining that her religious beliefs prohibit her from singing the song. Stressing her constitutional right to religious freedom, she further mentioned that she respects 'Vande Mataram' despite her refusal to sing.

The issue has sparked debate on national and local levels, where the opposing viewpoints highlight tensions between constitutional freedoms and patriotic practices. Municipal leaders from differing parties have responded differently, showing the complexity of the issue at both political and cultural dimensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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