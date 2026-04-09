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NIA Takes Charge: Probing Malda Judicial Officers Gherao

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered 12 cases to investigate an incident where judicial officers were detained during electoral roll revisions in Malda, West Bengal. The Supreme Court mandated the action, highlighting bureaucracy failures and political interference. NIA teams have been deployed for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 08:41 IST
NIA Takes Charge: Probing Malda Judicial Officers Gherao
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In a move ordered by the Supreme Court, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken on 12 cases related to the detention of judicial officers in Malda, West Bengal. The incident, which occurred during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, raised concerns over bureaucratic failures and potential political interference.

The Supreme Court instructed the NIA to spearhead the investigation, following reports that judicial officers were held captive by a mob for over nine hours. This aggressive act was characterized as an attempt to undermine the authority of the judiciary and exposed deficiencies within the state administration.

The NIA has already dispatched teams to Malda for an in-depth examination of the event, ensuring all arrested individuals are transferred from local police custody. The Supreme Court underscored the urgent need for a transparent investigation, pointing to inadequate response from state officials on the day of the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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