PM Modi Urges High Voter Turnout in Assembly Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on voters in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry to participate in their regional assembly elections in large numbers. The PM's appeal was emphasized through messages in multiple regional languages, aiming to boost democratic engagement across these regions.

Targeting young and female voters, Modi stressed the importance of their active participation in shaping the future of their states and Union Territory. The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of every vote in strengthening democracy and public duty.

This call for participation comes as voting commenced for the legislative assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry, with a focus on enhancing voter turnout and democratic spirit in the regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)