North Korea's Cutting-Edge Warfare Tests Sparks Global Attention

North Korea has tested a cluster-bomb warhead on a ballistic missile and an electromagnetic weapon, state media KCNA reported, aiming to bolster its modern warfare capabilities. The tests included carbon-fibre bombs and a short-range anti-aircraft missile system.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting North Korea amid speculation of a potential summit between U.S. President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Pyongyang's tests violated UN sanctions, focusing on enhancing tactical ballistic missile capabilities. The Hwasongpho-11 Ka missile proved effective over a 7-hectare range.

North Korea's weapon advancements pose challenges for South Korea's defense system, according to experts, potentially targeting South Korean industrial infrastructure. The focus is on asymmetric warfare, with the weapon systems capable of impacting electronic and industrial assets, complicating defense strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)