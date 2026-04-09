Kerala's Call to Action: Choosing Change for Unity and Progress
As Kerala prepares to elect a new government, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra urge voters to choose a party that embodies unity and addresses social justice, unemployment, and corruption. They advocate for a government prioritizing public welfare and the state's progressive values.
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Kerala enters a pivotal moment as it prepares to elect a new government. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called on voters to support a leadership that values the state's unity, social justice, and progressive ethos. Emphasizing the power of unity in diversity, Kharge urged the citizens not to allow divisive politics to undermine Kerala's strength.
Kharge drew attention to the challenges the state faces, including rising unemployment and financial distress among farmers, youth, and small business owners. He asked voters to choose a government that listens and prioritizes public welfare over personal gain. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reinforced this call for change, highlighting the need for a vibrant leadership that genuinely puts the people first.
With the vote counting set for May 4, Kerala stands at a crossroads. The Congress leaders believe that the United Democratic Front (UDF) represents the change needed to foster growth and renew commitment to the state's guiding principles. The stakes are high as citizens cast their votes to shape the future of Keralam.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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