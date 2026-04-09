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Clash of Titans: Puducherry's Heated Assembly Polls

The assembly elections in the union territory of Puducherry commenced amidst tight security, with 9.50 lakh voters deciding the fate of the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc. Polling is spread across multiple constituencies with a significant presence of women voters. The election involves key contests, including Chief Minister N Rangasamy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 09-04-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 08:41 IST
Clash of Titans: Puducherry's Heated Assembly Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry Assembly election began under strict security measures, as nearly 9.50 lakh voters lined up to decide the political landscape. The contest features the ruling NDA and INDIA bloc, alongside rising expectations from actor-led TVK.

Polling stations have ensured amenities for efficient voter turnout, with webcasting at vulnerable sites. Allegations of irregular token distributions have prompted swift official responses.

The election landscape features notable contestants, including AINRC leader and CM N Rangasamy and opposition leader DMK's R Siva. With actor-led parties joining the race, the election presents a dynamic political scenario in Puducherry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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