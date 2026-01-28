ADB Backs China’s Community Pharma Network With $20m Yaodou Loan

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:12 IST
Yaodou CEO Qiu Zhongxun says the loan will enable the company to scale operations and better serve community-based healthcare providers. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • China

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a CNY141.4 million ($20 million) senior secured loan with Zhejiang Xinghan Bona Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd (Yaodou) to strengthen pharmaceutical distribution outside hospitals across the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The financing will provide working capital to help Yaodou expand distribution to pharmacies and community health centres, improving access to essential medicines beyond hospital dispensaries and making treatment more convenient and reliable for patients.

Strengthening access beyond hospitals

China’s out-of-hospital pharmaceutical market is expanding rapidly but remains highly fragmented, with pharmacies and community health centres accounting for 41.9% of total pharmaceutical sales in 2024 across more than 1.7 million outlets.

These facilities often face supply chain challenges, including small order volumes, frequent purchasing cycles and multiple intermediaries, leading to inefficiencies and uneven medicine availability. ADB says strengthening this segment is critical to improving health security and access, particularly for aging populations and patients with chronic or communicable diseases.

ADB–China partnership milestone

ADB Country Director for the PRC Asif Cheema says the investment reflects the evolving partnership between ADB and China as it marks 40 years in 2026.

“The Yaodou project highlights ADB’s support for private sector development in the PRC while strengthening health security,” he says.

Scaling supply chains for everyday care

Yaodou CEO Qiu Zhongxun says the loan will enable the company to scale operations and better serve community-based healthcare providers.

“ADB’s financing will allow us to expand inventory, strengthen links with suppliers and buyers, and broaden our product range — particularly medicines for the elderly and for treating communicable diseases,” he says.

Founded in 2014, Yaodou focuses on distributing pharmaceuticals and medical products in the out-of-hospital segment, with a strong presence in central and southern inland provinces, where access to reliable healthcare services is especially important.

Private capital driving health resilience

ADB says the project demonstrates how targeted private-sector financing can improve healthcare delivery, reduce supply chain bottlenecks and support inclusive access to medicines — a growing priority as China’s population ages and demand for community-based care increases.

 

